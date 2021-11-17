Sheffield supertram breakdown causes disruption and cancellations today

The latest cancellation was the 9am departure from Middlewood to Cricket Inn road, which did not running, operator Stagecoach has revealed this morning.

Earlier today, due to a tram failure, the 7.52am from Cathedral to Meadowhall was cancelled, along with the 8.15am from Meadowhall to Middlewood.

Sheffield Supertram has been disrupted by a breakdown today

Another service was also delayed as a result of the morning’s problems on the city’s system, the operator revealed early this morning.