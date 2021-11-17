Sheffield supertram breakdown causes disruption and cancellations today
Trams services have been disrupted due a tram failure early today.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:56 am
The latest cancellation was the 9am departure from Middlewood to Cricket Inn road, which did not running, operator Stagecoach has revealed this morning.
Earlier today, due to a tram failure, the 7.52am from Cathedral to Meadowhall was cancelled, along with the 8.15am from Meadowhall to Middlewood.
Another service was also delayed as a result of the morning’s problems on the city’s system, the operator revealed early this morning.
More to follow.