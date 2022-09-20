Sheffield Supertram: Ambulance called for passenger on stagecoach trams causing delays to city centre
The incident has been dealt with but there are still delays and cancellations to tram routes as they get back up to speed.
An ambulance was called to a stopped Stagecoach Supertram today after a passenger needed assistance.
On Twitter at around 18.40 this evening, Stagecoach Supertram said: “Due a Passenger requiring an ambulance Blue and Purple route services are currently suffering delays from Gleadless Townend toward the city centre.”
The transport provider has since announced the incident is “clear” but with residual delays to their services.