Snow has now arrived in Sheffield – and the weather has started to affect residents.

The first snow flakes began to fall shortly after midday on higher parts of the city, and there are reports that it is now starting to stick.

Bus company Stagecoach has announced the first bus service to be affected. It said: “Due to snow in Fulwood our 83a Service will terminate at Hunters Bar until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

They have now added: “Due to snow in Stocksbridge all 57s and 57as will only use Manchester Road in both directions, sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The Mayfield Valley, above Fulwood, is turning white

Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead department, which carries out roadworks in the city, has already announced it is stopping roadworks for the rest of the week.

It said today: “Due to the very cold temperatures and forecast snow we have cancelled all our planned road resurfacing work for the rest of this week. We will confirm new dates for this work as soon as we can, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

They added: “After a very cold day and with some snow forecast overnight, our gritting teams will treating all Sheffield priority gritting routes from 6pm this evening. Don't forget to let us know if your local grit bin needs refilling.”

Travel South Yorkshire said: “The snow is starting to settle in parts of South Yorkshire, and is expected to spread across the region over the course of this afternoon.”

Snow has started in Sheffield today. Picture shows the snow at the Weston Park Museum, next to the weather station

Met office forecasts predict the snow will continue through the day. Disruptive snow is forecast for Thursday and Friday.

A yellow weather warning for the next few days has now been upgraded to amber by the Met Office.

