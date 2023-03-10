Bus companies First and Stagecoach have suspended most of their buses in and around Sheffield this morning due to heavy snow.

Earlier today, First said: “Unfortunately, due to the inclement weather and road conditions that have/will follow, we are unable to operate a normal service.

“No services are running from Olive Grove (the firm’s Sheffield depot) at the present time. This is due to inclement weather.

“We apologise for any further inconvenience caused. Routes are constantly being checked and updated.”

Bus company First had suspend all of its services in Sheffield as of 6.30am today due to the heavy snowfall overnight

Stagecoach added: “At this time, no services are able to run in Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham or Doncaster. In Chesterfield only two services are able to run part way - 1a and 51 - both main road only.”

But some Stagecoach Supertram and tram train services are operating.

The firm said: “Tram train is running as normal at present. Again, there could still be delays where these services interact with other road users.

“We cannot predict what may happen as the day wears on so if you're unsure whether to head out, there is no certainty we can operate and service and some or all routes could be cancelled without notice. We understand local buses are not operating so tram tickets can't be used on other operator services.”

However, as of 7.15am today, First was operating some services.

At that time, its number 41 service to the cioty centre weas running.

Its 81 service to Dore/Millhouses was terminating Hunters Bar and its 81 to Stannington was diverting Penistone

