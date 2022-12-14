Sheffield Rotherham Parkway now fully open to traffic after extra lanes installed

Works to add a new lane to the Sheffield-Rotherham Parkway and introduce a new speed limit are now complete.

The £46m project began in February 2021, and includes an extra lane eastbound and westbound; resurfacing at J33 of the M1; speed limit reduction from 70mph to 50mph and new lighting and signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham council say the scheme has “markedly increased” capacity, improving journey times, and the new speed limit “will improve road safety and cut carbon emissions”.

The £46m project began in February 2021, and includes an extra lane eastbound and westbound; resurfacing at J33 of the M1; speed limit reduction from 70mph to 50mph and new lighting and signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New street lighting, carriageway surfaces, signals and signs have been installed to improve safety, as well as drainage improvements to to create better flood resilience.

Councillor Denise Lelliott Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “The road is vital in connecting Rotherham with Sheffield and links to the M1. Completion of these works will make a big difference to thousands of commuters’ journeys every day as well as supporting economic and housing growth in the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The improvements, which were funded through Central Government from the Local Growth Fund, have been carried out in partnership with leading international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty..

Stephen Semple, Area Director at Balfour Beatty, said: “Testament to the dedication and hard work of our team over the last 18 months, we are pleased that the A630 Rotherham Gateway scheme has now fully reopened to traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad