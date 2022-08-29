Motorists and bus passengers should prepare for delays and congestion, according to information from Sheffield City Council and Travel South Yorkshire.
1. Hoyle Street, Sheffield
Lane closure with traffic lights from August 30 until September 3, for roadworks on behalf of Sheffield City Council.
Photo: Google
2. Shalesmoor
Lane closure and traffic lights on Shalesmoor from August 30 until September 1 for Sheffield City Council.
Photo: Google
3. Hanover Way
Traffic lights and lane closure on Hanover Way from September 4 - 11 for Sheffield City Council.
Photo: Google
4. Ecclesall Road
Lane closure and traffic lights for roadworks near the junction with Greystones Road until August 30 for Sheffield City Council.
Photo: Google