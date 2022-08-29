News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Roadworks are a constant feature of Sheffield's highways.

Sheffield roadworks: Streets affected by closures, resurfacing and temporary traffic lights this week

Here’s a list of published roadworks that are on this week, or coming soon, in Sheffield.

By David Walsh
Monday, 29th August 2022, 1:00 am

Motorists and bus passengers should prepare for delays and congestion, according to information from Sheffield City Council and Travel South Yorkshire.

1. Hoyle Street, Sheffield

Lane closure with traffic lights from August 30 until September 3, for roadworks on behalf of Sheffield City Council.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Shalesmoor

Lane closure and traffic lights on Shalesmoor from August 30 until September 1 for Sheffield City Council.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Hanover Way

Traffic lights and lane closure on Hanover Way from September 4 - 11 for Sheffield City Council.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Ecclesall Road

Lane closure and traffic lights for roadworks near the junction with Greystones Road until August 30 for Sheffield City Council.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
SheffieldMotoristsSheffield City Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 3