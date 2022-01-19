Sheffield road closures: five for motorists to avoid

Work is taking place on the M1 and A631

And one of them is expected to cause delays to drivers of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week.

The details from National Highways are:

• A631, from 8pm November 8 2021 to 6am January 29 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A631 northbound and southbound. M1 northbound and southbound, junction 34, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority roads.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A631, from 6pm to 11pm on January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Motorpoint Arena.

• A631, from 6pm to 10pm on January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Motorpoint Arena.

• M1, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closures for technology works.

• A631, from 6pm to 10pm on January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Motorpoint Arena.