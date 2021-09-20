Sheffield road closed as pedestrian is taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Emergency services were called to Prospect Road in Heeley today, Monday, September 20, at around 1.45pm, following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They have yet to release further details.

Police at the scene of the crash on Prospect Road, in Heeley, Sheffield

The road, beside Heeley City Farm, remained closed at 5pm today, with a number of police officers still at the scene as investigations continue.