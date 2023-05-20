Sheffield is one of the worst cities in the UK for drivers experiencing road rage, a new study has revealed.

The Steel City has been shown to be in the top five “road rage capitals” in the country with 69 per cent of drivers admitting to getting road rage at least once a month. Astonishingly, 11 per cent said they experience the anger every time they get behind the wheel.

The study, conducted by iCompario, revealed Sheffield is worse than grid-locked London for road rage, where 68 per cent of drivers get road rage once a month. Nottingham (72 per cent), Newcastle (71 per cent) and Manchester (70 per cent), were shown to be the worst road rage cities in the UK.

A third of UK drivers named the morning commute as the worst time of day for their anger, and 20million drivers, nearly half of participants, said tailgaters were the biggest factor in making them “see red”.

Sheffield drivers have been named some of the worst in the country for road rage.

This was closely followed by seeing other drivers on their mobiles (35 per cent), fast drivers (31 per cent), slow drivers (30 per cent) and middle lane hogging drivers (28 per cent).