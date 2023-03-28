News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield man's video captures moment 'aggressive' passenger is removed from plane after emergency landing

A Sheffield dad has praised an easyJet flight crew for their handling of an “aggressive” passenger during their flight from Manchester Airport to Antalya, Turkey.

By Harry Harrison
Published 29th Mar 2023, 05:15 BST

David Hector was on the flight with his family and claims he spent two hours on the ground in Budapest, Hungary, as local police removed a disruptive passenger.

He said: “The man had way too much to drink and became aggressive with the stewards. The flight had to be re-routed to Budapest for an emergency landing, local police were waiting for him at the runway.”

In footage provided by Mr Hector, the passengers on the plane could be heard cheering as Hungarian police boarded the aircraft and removed the passenger. All the other passengers remained on the plane whilst the man was removed and the jet refuelled.

A Sheffield dad captured the moment an 'aggressive' passenger was removed from his family's Turkey-bound flight, during a two-hour emergency stop in Hungary.

Mr Hector said: “It was obviously annoying and we were travelling with two young children. Like a lot of families, the situation wasn’t ideal…I commend the flight crew on how the situation was dealt with discreetly and professionally.”

The 2.45pm flight from Manchester Airport yesterday, which is said to usually take 4 hours and 20 minutes, eventually landed in Turkey at 9.05pm.

An easyJet spokesperson confirmed the diversion and said: “EasyJet can confirm that the flight EZY2139 from Manchester to Antalya on March 27 diverted to Budapest and was met by police due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard.

“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet's priority.”

In part of Mr Hector’s footage, the cabin crew on the flight could be seen in conversation with the passenger who was eventually removed from the flight at the rear of the plane. At another point, one member of the staff leans over to deal with the passenger whilst they are sat in their seat.

