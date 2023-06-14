Haymarket is closed after the hole appeared last night, with a number of bus services alterered today as a result of the issue on the road.

This morning, a red ‘road closed’ sign has been placed in the carriageway, with large, plastic temporary barriers also put out to guard the hole, which is close to the junction with Castle Street. Pictures clearly show the hole at the centre.

Officials have confirmed that buses have had to be diverted as a result of the problem.

A statement from the bus operator Stagecoach said: “Service 120 towards Halfway. Due to Haymarket being closed we will be unable serve this area and will divert from Arundel Gate via Commercial Street, Park Square, Flat Street. Use alternative stops at Arundel Gate and Sheffield Interchange. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

