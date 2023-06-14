News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield city centre sink hole: Buses diverted as sink hole appears, closing Haymarket

Sheffield is facing traffic disruption in the city centre today – after a sink hole appeared overnight.
By Alastair Ulke
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:25 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 08:36 BST

Haymarket is closed after the hole appeared last night, with a number of bus services alterered today as a result of the issue on the road.

This morning, a red ‘road closed’ sign has been placed in the carriageway, with large, plastic temporary barriers also put out to guard the hole, which is close to the junction with Castle Street. Pictures clearly show the hole at the centre.

Officials have confirmed that buses have had to be diverted as a result of the problem.

Haymarket is closed after the hole appeared last night, with a number of bus services alterered today as a result of the issue on the road.
Haymarket is closed after the hole appeared last night, with a number of bus services alterered today as a result of the issue on the road.

A statement from the bus operator Stagecoach said: “Service 120 towards Halfway. Due to Haymarket being closed we will be unable serve this area and will divert from Arundel Gate via Commercial Street, Park Square, Flat Street. Use alternative stops at Arundel Gate and Sheffield Interchange. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Haymarket is closed after the hole appeared last night, with a number of bus services alterered today as a result of the issue on the road.Haymarket is closed after the hole appeared last night, with a number of bus services alterered today as a result of the issue on the road.
Haymarket is closed after the hole appeared last night, with a number of bus services alterered today as a result of the issue on the road.
Haymarket is closed after the hole appeared last night, with a number of bus services alterered today as a result of the issue on the road.Haymarket is closed after the hole appeared last night, with a number of bus services alterered today as a result of the issue on the road.
Haymarket is closed after the hole appeared last night, with a number of bus services alterered today as a result of the issue on the road.
