Sheffield buses: Travel South Yorkshire announce changes to services on 16 routes serving city

Officials have announced changes to bus services to deal with punctuality across Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 28th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

Officials have announced changes to the timetables on some of the city's major bus routes.

Travel South Yorkshire says the changes are to be brought in from next Sunday, (September 3), and that they are to address punctuality and issues involving boundaries between different parts of South Yorkshire.

They have said some bus services in South Yorkshire will see 'minor changes' to their timetables, but that school services had been protected as much as possible.

Travel SouthYorkshire said in a statement: "Details of the service changes along with timetables are available on our website at travelsouthyorkshire.com/servicechanges. School bus service information at travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-gb/journeyplanning/school-buses."

"Timetable information on all affected bus stops, on buses and in Interchanges, is being updated."

The changes are:

> 1a First Chapeltown - Sheffield - Herdings: Timetable changes to aid punctuality. Extra time has been added around Batemoor/Hemsworth at peak times/

>11 First Sheffield - Herdings:  Timetable changes18 First Sheffield - Norton Lees - Meadowhall - Hillsborough Timetable changes:

> 20 First Ecclesfield - Sheffield - Hemsworth: Timetable changes

> 51 First Lodge Moor - Sheffield - Charnock: Timetable changes

> 75, 76 First Shiregreen - Sheffield - Batemoor/Lowedges: Timetable changes

> 95, 95a First Meadowhall - Sheffield - Walkley: Timetable changes

> 97, 98 First Hillsborough - Sheffield - Totley/Totley Brook: Timetable changes

> 208 First Sheffield - Meadowhall - Whiston: Timetable changes

> 257 Hulleys of Baslow Sheffield - Derwent - Bakewell/Castleton: Timetable changes on all days of the week. Also be additional evening journeys on Mondays to Saturdays.> 271: Sheffield - Hathersage - Castleton: Timetable changes

> 272 (First): Timetable changes. Also be an additional late evening journey from Sheffield to Castleton on Fridays and Saturdays.

> 272 (Hulleys): Timetable changes.

> X1 First Sheffield - Meadowhall - Rotherham - Maltby: Timetable changes

> X10 First Sheffield - Meadowhall - Rotherham - Maltby: Timetable changes

> X5 First Sheffield - Dinnington: Timetable changes:

> X78 First Sheffield - Meadowhall - Rotherham - Doncaster: Timetable changes

