Sheffield buses: the number of complaints made about county services is revealed

Sheffield buses

Data released through a Freedom of Information request show South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive received 11,825 complaints regarding the bus network over three years.

In 2019, 6,507 complaints were made, and while that dropped to 2,934 in 2020 and 2,384 in 2021, these were years when passengers were warned away from using public transport due to fears over Covid-19, and usage dropped dramatically.

In contrast, just 201 complaints were made about tram services, and eight about trains, in the same timeframe.

Fran Postlethwaite, of Better Buses for South Yorkshire, with Richard Teasdale of Act Now Sheffield as a climate 'super hero' behind, at a recent protest over bus services in South Yorkshire

At Sheffield interchange, the figures came as no surprise.

Sheffield bus passenger Paul Robinson, from Burngreave, said: “Bus services used to be much better than they are now. I don’t know what has happened to the service but they need some investment.

"If there are thousands of people complaining then they’ll stop using the buses and they will have even less money and probably be even worse. They are reliable in the wrong way - you can rely on them not to turn up.”

Fellow interchange passenger Mrs Roper, from Halfway, added: “My bus was cancelled today but I didn't know. I had to ring Travel line and wait a long time.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley on a bus in Heeley.

“They used to be a lot better, but I don’t know if bringing them into public ownership would work now. I have a bus pass, but I feel sorry for people who have to pay, I don’t think they are worth the money. "

The figures come after South Yorkshire’s local authorities agreed to call a meeting in March to decide whether to commission a formal assessment to provide the basis for any decision to franchise regional buses.

Louise Haigh, Shadow Transport Secretary and MP for Sheffield Heeley, said: “It is extraordinary that that many people have taken the time to contact a transport authority they probably had to spend some time finding out about in order to complain.”

Ms Haigh, who is collecting Sheffield bus complaints on her own website, added: "I think really that shows that this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the poor service so many passengers have to deal with.

“There isn’t a bus service in Sheffield I have not had a complaint about. The system is totally broken.”​​​​​​

The figures did not break down to show why people complained, but the unreliability of buses in the region has long been documented.

The Telegraph asked for details of which bus services were cancelled most frequently but this information was not held by the executive.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Director of Public Transport Operations, Tim Taylor, said: “South Yorkshire’s Bus Review recognised the impact sub-standard and unreliable bus services are having on local people, and that’s further evidenced by passenger complaints.

"We have since set out a commitment to transform the region’s bus system in our Bus Service Improvement Plan submitted to Government in October 2021.

“Public consultation into how we deliver these proposals, through an Enhanced Partnership with bus operators, is currently underway.

"But there is a clear expectation for bus companies entering into that Partnership to work with us to provide better services - by improving ticketing, routes, frequency and quality of service delivery - and to deliver at a required minimum standard under a new Customer Charter that puts passengers first.”

An independent South Yorkshire bus review carried out by SYMCA found that 60 per cent of respondents were dissatisfied” or very dissatisfied with bus reliability.

The Bus Service Improvement Plan included a cap on daily and weekly fares as well as free bus travel for under 18s.

The plan also aims to create a A faster, more reliable and punctual system which serves every community across the region, and a new zero emissions bus fleet.

Sheffield’s two largest bus operators are First and Stagecoach.

Phil Medlicott, Stagecoach Yorkshire, Managing Director said: “We work extremely hard to deliver reliable, high quality and good value bus services across South Yorkshire and encourage customers to tell us what they think about services to help us improve further by giving their feedback.

"This is an important part of any service and is something we actively encourage.

“The public transport industry has faced many challenges throughout the pandemic, including recent staff shortages and our teams have worked tirelessly throughout to provide the best services possible to support our local communities with their travel needs.