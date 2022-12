First South Yorkshire have announced the X1 service to Maltby has been diverted following a road traffic collision at a roundabout on Bawtry Road.

In a tweet, the transport operator announced the service would divert via the X10 route along Northfield Lane, Fleming Way and Flanderwell Lane. No further information has been shared regarding the collision other than it has occured at Mason’s roundabout on Bawtry Road.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information regarding the reported collision.

This is an ongoing story. We will continue to update you with more information as we get it.