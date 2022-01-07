At the end of last year, workers from Stagecoach went on strike over a pay dispute, Unite union told The Star.

Stagecoach says it offered drivers and engineers a 4.5 per cent pay rise, but the union says workers in some parts of the country had received offers of up to 10.5 per cent.

Stagecoach buses are going on strike in Sheffield next week - this is what services will be affected and how long it will last.

Over 560 workers at depots across South Yorkshire voted ‘overwhelmingly’ in favour of the action, which saw services in Sheffield suspended at the end of November and beginning of December.

However, members of the union escalated the strike action after failing to find a resolution with Stagecoach’s management.

They began an ‘indefinite’ strike on January 1, with more services cancelled across the city.

Stagecoach Yorkshire now says it has urged Unite to come to joint talks with the arbitration service ACAS to agree a way forward on pay and bring an end to the current strike action which is ‘causing untold disruption for communities in South Yorkshire’.

Stagecoach has now approached ACAS, the dispute resolution service, for support in trying to find a solution to the current impasse and to ensure the long-term sustainability of the bus network is protected for customers and communities in Yorkshire.

Here is everything you need to know about the current strike and how you might be affected.

When is the Stagecoach bus strike in Sheffield?

The current bus strike began on January 1, 2022, with no services running over the New Year bank holiday and very limited services running after this.

How long will the bus strike in Sheffield last?

The Stagecoach strike is expected to last ‘indefinitely’, as union members have escalated their action since the last strike.

This means there is currently no set end date for the strike, unless Unite members and managers at Stagecoach can reach a conclusion.

Originally the union said the strike would run for seven days, meaning it would take place until Saturday, December 4.

However, company bosses then revealed that another week of strike action was due in Sheffield from Sunday, December 12 to Saturday, December 18.

What services will still be running during Sheffield bus strike and which will be affected?

Stagecoach has confirmed that dedicated school buses will still be running during this period, however the majority of other services in Sheffield will not be operating.

From January 4 some services will be operating on a reduced timetable.

These are:

1 - High Green - Batemoor (Monday to Friday)

25 - Woodhouse - Bradway (Monday to Friday)

57 - Sheffield - Stocksbridge (Monday to Friday)

120 - Halfway - Fulwood (Monday to Friday)

22X - Rotherham - Barnsley (Monday to Friday)

Some services in Sheffield however will still be running.

These include:

All Supertram services

X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock

43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield

50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield

53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield

65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton

80/80a Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Killamarsh - Chesterfield

What has Stagecoach said about the strike?

The bus company has apologised for any issues created by the strike.

It said: “We have worked very hard to avoid this action and are extremely sorry for the disruption this will cause.”

As the company has now approached ACAS to try and resolve the issue, Stagecoach says it ‘remains committed to resolving the pay dispute with the Unite union for its employees in South Yorkshire’ and has so far made ‘six different pay offers, all of which have been declined, including the latest, above inflation offer that would see an immediate six per cent increase in the current rates of pay’.

Phil Medlicott, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We recognise the impact that Unite’s actions are having on people locally, and we share people’s frustrations over the damage being caused to local communities and businesses.

“That’s why we remain 100% committed to reaching an agreement with Unite. Our staff deserve a good pay rise and that is what we have offered. However there needs to be flexibility on both sides and we are hopeful that the talks with ACAS will help to find a way forward in settling this dispute.

“Our teams have done an amazing job during the pandemic, and we very much appreciate everything they have done. But at the same time, we have a commitment to continue to protect jobs and ensure that future bus services in Yorkshire remain sustainable for our customers to continue to use.

“We have now reached agreement with Unite at the vast majority of depots across England, Scotland and Wales, and there is no reason why we cannot reach a sensible and affordable agreement for South Yorkshire.”

union officials have disputed earlier claims that staff had been offered a nine per cent rise.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “Stagecoach's offer, which has been rejected by our members, does not equate to nine per cent for all staff and it is wrong to suggest that it does.

“The demands of the workforce are quite clear: They want an immediate pay increase that will see their wages rise to a minimum of £11.40 an hour, which would put them on a par with staff at other bus operators in the region.”

