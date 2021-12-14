Sheffield bus drivers should earn at least £15 an hour - union says, as indefinite strike confirmed

Members of Unite picket the Stagecoach deopt at Ecclesfield as the drivers strike over pay

Stagecoach drivers entered their second week of strike action on December 12, following previous strikes from November 28 – December 4.

The action surrounds a pay dispute with Stagecoach management - Sheffield Stagecoach drivers received no pay rise during 2020 and below inflation pay rises in previous years.

Today (December 14) Unite tweeted that they will escalate to indefinite strike action from January 1 or 2 across South Yorkshire, affecting Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham, and Doncaster.

Stagecoach drivers are on strike in Sheffield from December 12-18.

Martin Mayer, Secretary of Sheffield TUC, said before the announcement: “The strike is rock solid and the latest pay offer was massively rejected which shows the drivers are determined to hold out for as long as it takes to get the pay rise they deserve.

"How dare Stagecoach claim they have offered 9 per cent when last week’s offer was barely changed from the first offer and still represents a below inflation rise for these low paid drivers.

“When bus passengers and the Sheffield public found out that our Stagecoach drivers are the lowest paid Stagecoach drivers in the country, support for the strike grew and grew.

“Many were shocked to find out the Sheffield hourly rate is only £10.52 per hour and even the latest paltry offer would not get them to £11.00 per hour.

“Bus drivers should be on at least £15 per hour. Pay and conditions for bus workers have been on a steady decline ever since privatisation and regulation of our buses started in 1986.”

Phil Medlicott, Managing Director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, has said: “We believe our people should be properly rewarded and at the same time the long-term sustainability of the bus network for local communities should be protected.

“We have now made several different above inflation offers, including multi-year proposals to give additional security to our people. It is frustrating that there has not been the same approach from union representatives.