A 23-year-old woman from Sheffield has sadly died following a crash on Sheffield Parkway at the weekend.

Sharna Brooke Burgin was a passenger in a blue Mercedes GLA, which was involved in a collision with a silver Hackney Carriage taxi on Sunday, February 26. Sharna was taken to hospital following the crash, but South Yorkshire Police have confirmed she sadly died the following day.

Sharna’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to the scene around 1.25am to a report of a collision on the carriageway into the city. The driver of the taxi and two other passengers from the Mercedes received minor injuries. A further passenger from the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, received serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

23-year-old, Sharna Brooke Burgin, sadly died on Monday following a crash on Sheffield Parkway over the weekend.

The driver of the blue Mercedes, a 23-year-old man from Sheffield, left the scene of the accident before officers arrived. Later that same evening, he handed himself in to officers and was arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad