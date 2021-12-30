Serious crash causes delays on A1(M) as Sheffield Wednesday fans travel to Sunderland for League One clash

At 2.58 pm today (Thursday), it was reported to police that a Volkswagen Polo had joined the road at Junction 44 and was travelling in the wrong direction.

Emergency services were called out to the scene and found the Polo had crashed with a Vauxhall van.

One injured person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists on the A1 motorway are facing long delays following a serious collision. Pic: Highways England

The A1(M) northbound remains closed between junctions 42 and 44, with more than five miles of stationary traffic.

Highways England is turning drivers stuck in traffic away.

A spokesperson for Highways England, said: “We are now in the process of turning traffic caught within the closures of both the A1M and the M1 from the rear of the queue.

“Please be aware that due to the volume of traffic, this is likely to take some time, particularly if you're near the front of the queue.

“Thank you for your ongoing patience. We're working hard to get you moving as quickly as we can.”

Sheffield Wednesday fans travelling to Stadium of Light for the match against Sunderland are facing long delays as they attempt to arrive on time for the 7:45 pm kickoff.

One person travelling to the match said: “If you’re going to SWFC at Sunderland, avoid the A1M if you can. Serious accident. I’m near the front, and the motorway could be shut for some time.”

They added: “Was told by the police at 1600 to expect a wait of 3-4 hours.”