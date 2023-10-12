Sections of restricted parking outside Barnsley primary school to be removed

Sections of restricted parking introduced last year outside a Barnsley primary school are set to be removed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley Council agreed to introduce parking restrictions outside Darton Primary School in May 2022, in a bid to tackle “inconsiderate and obstructive parking”.

The no waiting at any time restrictions are in force on Monday to Friday between 8.15am and 9.15am, and 2.45pm and 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, concerns have been raised by residents and councillors ‘in relation to lack of parking opportunities’ – leading the council to propose to replace sections of the restrictions with ‘peak period waiting restrictions’, on an ‘experimental basis’.

Darton Primary School

If approved, parking would not be allowed on the unnamed road on Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 9.30 am and 2.30pm to 5pm.

Six objections were received to the original scheme, raising concerns about lack of parking for residents and road safety.