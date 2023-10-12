News you can trust since 1887
Sections of restricted parking outside Barnsley primary school to be removed

Sections of restricted parking introduced last year outside a Barnsley primary school are set to be removed.
Danielle Andrews
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:42 BST
Barnsley Council agreed to introduce parking restrictions outside Darton Primary School in May 2022, in a bid to tackle “inconsiderate and obstructive parking”.

The no waiting at any time restrictions are in force on Monday to Friday between 8.15am and 9.15am, and 2.45pm and 4.30pm.

However, concerns have been raised by residents and councillors ‘in relation to lack of parking opportunities’ – leading the council to propose to replace sections of the restrictions with ‘peak period waiting restrictions’, on an ‘experimental basis’.

If approved, parking would not be allowed on the unnamed road on Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 9.30 am and 2.30pm to 5pm.

Six objections were received to the original scheme, raising concerns about lack of parking for residents and road safety.

However, the scheme was introduced “to address the illegal, inconsiderate and obstructive parking practices observed and reported to the council”.

