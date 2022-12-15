Plans for a long-awaited new railway station in Rotherham could cost up to £100m if it goes ahead.

Funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, the scheme will bring additional rail services to Rotherham, with faster journey times and “direct connections to regional economic centres”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal, likely to be built on track in the Parkgate area, would provide faster services into Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham without changing in Sheffield or Doncaster, with direct London services also proposed.

The scheme would return mainline train services to the borough for the first time since the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal includes a tram-train stop. and would return mainline train services to the borough for the first time since the 1980s.

Documents state that funding of £99m is needed for the station, with a further £7m for the tram-train stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Yorkshire mayoral Combined Authority is set to approve £1m to develop the scheme.