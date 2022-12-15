News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Rotherham's new mainline railway station may cost up to £100m

Plans for a long-awaited new railway station in Rotherham could cost up to £100m if it goes ahead.

By Danielle Andrews
3 minutes ago

Funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, the scheme will bring additional rail services to Rotherham, with faster journey times and “direct connections to regional economic centres”.

Read More
Rotherham’s proposed new mainline station delayed by three years says council le...
Hide Ad

The proposal, likely to be built on track in the Parkgate area, would provide faster services into Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham without changing in Sheffield or Doncaster, with direct London services also proposed.

Most Popular
The scheme would return mainline train services to the borough for the first time since the 1980s.
Hide Ad

The proposal includes a tram-train stop. and would return mainline train services to the borough for the first time since the 1980s.

Documents state that funding of £99m is needed for the station, with a further £7m for the tram-train stop.

Hide Ad

The South Yorkshire mayoral Combined Authority is set to approve £1m to develop the scheme.

Development of the full business case will take until summer 2025 and a further three years is estimated for procurement and construction.

RotherhamRotherham CouncilNottinghamDoncasterManchester