Rotherham Interchange to reopen after £12 million refurbishment

Bus passengers will be able to use Rotherham Interchange for the first time in ten months following a £12 million refurbishment.

Works included replacing seating, better lighting, CCTV and free wi-fi and the newly-refurbished facility will open to the public tomorrow (Sunday, March 3).

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis, Rotherham Borough Council leader Chris Read and SYPTE director Stephen Edwards.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive director Stephen Edwards said he hoped the investment would lead to more people travelling by bus.

He said: “The improved Rotherham Interchange will provide a better, brighter place for public transport users as well as those visiting, living and working in the town.

“Seventeen million people travelling through the Interchange each year, using 1,299 buses a day, will now benefit from new seating, lighting, information displays, electrics and flooring, CCTV and free public wi-fi.”

Rotherham Borough Council leader Chris Read said the interchange would play a key part in the bid to regenerate Rotherham town centre.

Coun Read said: “This facility is one of the major gateways into the town. It will enhance where we live, and benefit people arriving into the town centre via public transport.

“The refurbishment of the interchange follows the opening of the University Centre last summer. Both projects are major components of the town centre masterplan, along with promoting sustainable travel, so it’s great to see the masterplan progressing as planned."

The works have seen 150,000 hours of construcion work carried out, 10,000 litres of paint used and 11,000 floor tiles laid.

Coun Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Borough Council Cabinet Member Jobs and the Local Economy, Leader of Rotherham Borough Council Coun Chris Read, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis, and SYPTE executive director Stephen Edwards, together with Rotherham Bus Partnership representatives from First, Stagecoach, TM Travel and Powells.

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: “Public transport provides vital access to employment, education, public services and social activities, so it’s great to see these huge improvements that will make a real difference to people travelling around our region each and every day.

“A reliable, safe and efficient public transport system is also essential if we are to encourage people to make fewer journeys by car. That’s why, this week, I’ve launched a Bus Review to examine how our bus network is run and identify the improvements that can be made to ensure services are fit for purpose.

“The outcome of this review should mean more environmentally friendly buses, more routes and more passengers.”

Platform C of the Interchange and the car park above will reopen in spring 2019, with new surfacing, larger parking bays and better pedestrian routes.

Paul Ellenor, regional director for Interserve said: ‘We are delighted to be handing over the first phase of the Rotherham Interchange refurbishment project. The new facilities will provide an improved passenger experience and make a real difference to local residents.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Rotherham Council as it continues to invest in the town as part of its regeneration programme.”

The temporary bus station at Forge Island will close and buses will run from Rotherham Interchange from Sunday, March 3.

Some timetable changes to improve the frequency and punctuality of some services will also come into force on Sunday.

Allan Riggall, Commercial Director at First South Yorkshire, said: “We’re pleased to announce that bus services will return to serving Rotherham Interchange, now that the £12m refurbishment works have been completed.

“Alongside this, we have renumbered some services and made changes to some routes to reflect changes in travel behaviour in the town, with more direct journeys to both Meadowhall and Parkgate as an example.

“We’d therefore encourage customers to visit our website or to contact customer services with any queries about changes to their usual bus service.”

For more information visit www.travelsouthyorkshire.com