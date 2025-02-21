Rotherham Council seeks suppliers for £6m solar canopy and EV charging hub at town centre car park
The project, funded through the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Pilot Fund, includes a solar canopy installation and a new network of EV chargers.
While RMBC has secured some funding for the work, it still needs private companies to contribute a minimum of £330,000 to help cover the costs of setting up electric vehicle charging points.
In return for their investment, companies will receive a share of the income generated from users of the charging stations. The estimated total revenue from the project is £4.16 million, which will be collected from those who charge their electric vehicles at the site over 15 years.
The total value of the project, when factoring in construction and operational costs, reaches up to £6.25 million.
The contract is for both designing and building the scheme, and its long-term operation, with an initial estimated EV charging revenue of £4.158 million over the contract term.
The tender process is an open procedure, allowing both small and medium-sized enterprises and voluntary, community, and social enterprises (VCSEs) to participate. Interested suppliers can access the tender documents for free and are encouraged to submit proposals by 14 April 2025. The contract start date is set for July 1, 2025.
