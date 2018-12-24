Roadworks to be lifted on major roads across the country to help with Christmas travel plans

More than 97 per cent of motorways and A roads across the country will be kept roadwork-free over the Christmas season in an attempt to help with drivers’ festive plans.

Highways England said it had suspended or lifted roadworks on England’s motorways and major A roads until 12.01am on Wednesday, January 2.

Melanie Clarke, Highways England’s customer service director, said: “We’re doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible for this Christmas getaway and that’s why we’re keeping more than 97 per cent of our road network free from roadworks.

READ MORE: Burglars ransacked home of 76-year-old Sheffield woman while she slept

“We know that the Christmas period is one of the busiest times on our roads and we’d also like to remind people about the importance of checking their vehicle before setting off on their journeys.

“Simple things like checking your fuel and oil levels, tyre pressures and that all lights are working properly, can keep you moving and the network flowing.”

READ MORE: Police dealing with ‘serious incident’ on busy Doncaster road

Highways England traffic officers will be working around the clock, patrolling the network to help those people who do get into difficulty.

The move has also been welcomed by English Football League (EFL) chief executive Shaun Harvey, with almost 150 matches taking place over the festive season.

Mr Harvey said: “Football remains a much-loved staple of the festive period and EFL Clubs play a significant role in bringing together friends and families up and down the country as they follow their favourite team.

READ MORE: Man threatened with knife in terrifying Sheffield street robbery

"With almost 150 EFL matches scheduled between Friday, December 21 and Wednesday, January, the EFL welcomes the decision taken to lift or suspend roadworks on England’s motorways and A-roads over Christmas and New Year – something that we hope will make the lives of thousands of fans travelling up and down the country that little bit easier.”