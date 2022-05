According to sources, every entrance and exit to the Asda at Handsworth were closed off with about ten police cars.

A spokesman said: “Police were called at 2.49pm (Monday, May 30) following reports of a road traffic collision at Asda on Handsworth Road.

“It is reported that a pedestrian and a car were in collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda