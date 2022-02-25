South Yorkshire traffic: Burton Road and Cliffe Court in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, closed after crash

Two roads have been closed and motorists have been urged to avoid the area after a crash in South Yorkshire.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:54 pm

South Yorkshire Police said at around 11am that both Burton Road and Cliffe Court in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, had been closed due to the collision.

“Please avoid the area for now to avoid congestion,” said officers.

Police said they were not able to provide any further details at this stage about the vehicles involved, whether anyone has been injured and when the roads are likely to reopen.

South Yorkshire Police have closed Burton Road and Cliffe Court in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, after a crash this morning, with drivers asked to avoid the area

