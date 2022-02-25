South Yorkshire traffic: Burton Road and Cliffe Court in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, closed after crash
Two roads have been closed and motorists have been urged to avoid the area after a crash in South Yorkshire.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:54 pm
South Yorkshire Police said at around 11am that both Burton Road and Cliffe Court in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, had been closed due to the collision.
“Please avoid the area for now to avoid congestion,” said officers.
Police said they were not able to provide any further details at this stage about the vehicles involved, whether anyone has been injured and when the roads are likely to reopen.
