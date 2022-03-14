Road traffic collision on the A1(M) in South Yorkshire not expected to clear for three hours
Motorists are being advised of a road traffic collision on the A1(M) in South Yorkshire this afternoon which is not expected to clear for three hours, according to Traffic England.
The incident has taken place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 37 for Doncaster and 38 for Adwick le Street.
Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 5.15pm and 5.30pm.
National Highways said two vehicles had collided and emergency services including the Air Ambulance were at the scene.
Please avoid the area if possible.