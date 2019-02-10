Road closure disrupts bus services in Sheffield

Bus passengers face disruption while a Sheffield road is closed for utility works.

First South Yorkshire said Manor Oaks Road will be closed from the junction of Duke Street towards the junction of Hyde Park Terrace from Monday, February 11 to Friday, February 15.

Service 56 will be affected by the roadworks.

Service 56 towards Wybourn operate as normal to Park Square Roundabout then divert via Broad Street, Cricket Inn Road, Maltravers Road and White’s Lane before resuming normal route on Manor Oaks Road.

Service 56 towards Herdings will be unaffected and should operate as normal.