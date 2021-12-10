The B Road, which runs through the Royal Hallamshire Hospital site and serves the main entrance, will be closed to vehicles from January 4 to April 29 2022, while maintenance and improvement work takes place to resurface and weather-proof the road and improve the area around the hospital.

A test closure will also take place for one day on Wednesday, December 15, from 6 am to 6 pm.

During the closures, vehicles will not be able to access, park or drop-off on B Road, which runs in front of the main entrance.

Chris Morley, chief nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “While this work will cause some unavoidable disruption, it is essential that the maintenance work takes place, and it is also an opportunity for us to improve the main entrance at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital to provide better access for people arriving at the hospital in future.”

Pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained and signposted, and an alternative drop-off point for patients arriving at the hospital by car can be found on A Road by the Outpatients Main Entrance.

Traffic diversion signs will be in place, and staff will be located at key points to direct drivers around the site.

The multi-story car park will remain open during the works.