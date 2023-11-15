Rally which would have seen closure of 50 South Yorkshire roads cancelled by organisers
Sheffield and Hallamshire Motor Club requested the closures in order for a road rally to take place on Sunday 10 December but locals said they were ‘horrified’ and feared for the safety of their horses.
The event would have required the closure of a number of roads in the Penistone East and Penistone West wards, which Barnsley Council was set to approve today.
However, Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, told today’s cabinet meeting that the event has been cancelled by the organisers.
“The organisers have informed us that they have now cancelled the event, so that item now is therefore being withdrawn,” he told the meeting.
The motor club said that the rally would have comprised of four special stages using minor roads in predominantly low populated areas.
Resident Rose Guest told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that people living around the road closures were ‘horrified’ by the disruption, and added that “horses in particular will be traumatised by the noise of more that 100 cars flying past very close to them at high speed.”
Ms Guest added that “businesses had been forced to close”.
However, organisers said the rally would “create a substantial revenue for hotels and hospitality”, and be “a major spectator attraction for both local residents and motorsport enthusiasts from a wider area”.
They added: “Sheffield and Hallamshire Motor Club have consulted with Miriam Cates MP, BMBC, and Penistone Town Council. All parties have welcomed the proposal….to organise a closed road stage rally using the minor roads around Penistone.”