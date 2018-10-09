Rail services to be disrupted as workers hold latest strikes in row over role of guards

Rail passengers have been warned to expect further disruption as workers hold two further strikes in the long-running dispute over the role of guards.

Workers on Arriva Rail North (Northern) will stage a 24-hour walk-out on Saturday, October 13 and 20 in a dispute over the introduction of driver-only operation on their services.

Sheffield railway station.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out following the failure of talks and Northern said services will be operating a reduced timetable on both days.

Northern said it expected to run around 30 per cent of its services and advised customers to plan their journeys ‘carefully’.

Liam Sumpter, Regional Director at Northern, said: "On Saturday, as a result of RMT strike action, we will only be able to run a very limited service, with most trains to and from Manchester starting after 8am and finishing before 7pm.

"Those services we are able to run will be extremely busy and I am calling on our customers to plan their travel carefully and, where possible, to seek alternative means of travel to and from Manchester.”