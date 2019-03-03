Rail services between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly cancelled

Rail services between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport have been cancelled today.

National Rail said coaches will replace all trains on the route due to engineering works.

There are no services between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly today.

It added journey times between Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield will be extended by around 40 minutes.

Coaches at Manchester Airport depart from Stands L & M in the bus station which is next to the rail station.

Coaches at Sheffield depart from Stand E5 in Sheffield Interchange.

Services are expected to return to normal on Monday.