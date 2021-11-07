Rail disruption on Sheffield to Manchester line due to train fault at Dore and Totley station

National Rail has said a train fault at Dore and Totley railway station in Sheffield is causing disruption to trains between Chinley and Sheffield.

A spokesperson for TransPennine Express, whose trains operate on the line, said: “Train services running through this station are returning to normal, but some services will still be delayed.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused to your journey today. If your journey has been delayed, you may be entitled to some compensation.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A train fault at Dore and Totley railway station in Sheffield is causing disruption to trains between Manchester and Sheffield.

Train services running through the station may be delayed by up to 60 minutes, and the disruption is expected to last until 5 pm.