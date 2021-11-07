Rail disruption on Sheffield to Manchester line due to train fault at Dore and Totley station
A fault at a railway station in Sheffield is causing delays to train services operating between Sheffield and Manchester.
National Rail has said a train fault at Dore and Totley railway station in Sheffield is causing disruption to trains between Chinley and Sheffield.
A spokesperson for TransPennine Express, whose trains operate on the line, said: “Train services running through this station are returning to normal, but some services will still be delayed.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused to your journey today. If your journey has been delayed, you may be entitled to some compensation.”
Train services running through the station may be delayed by up to 60 minutes, and the disruption is expected to last until 5 pm.
You can stay updated on your journey using the national rail enquiries real-time journey planner or follow the incident on Twitter, using the hashtag #DoreTotley.
Visit www.nationalrail.co.uk/