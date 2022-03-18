£17m to improve Barnsley’s highways, footpaths and bridges – here are all of the roads to be repaired this year

The funding is part of a highways capital programme, which will see the cash allocated to fix roads, footpaths, bridges, street lights, and traffic signs and signals .

A £2m investment has been set aside for for improvements on the borough’s highways.

Councillors can submit proposals for repairs on roads in their wards, which will be considered and prioritised for a share of the funding.

Roundwood Way, Darfield

£4.3m will be used to repair road defects such as potholes on council-owned highways, and £3.5m is earmarked for A road repairs and improvement works on Dearne Valley Parkway and Park Springs Road.

A further £1m will be set aside for drainage, in a bid to alleviate future flooding.

More than half a million pounds will also be used for new street name plates, retrofitting LED lamps to traffic signals, and traffic sign works.

More than £1.1m of funding has come from grants from the Department for Transport, and a further £5.1m is from the city region.

Here are all the roads earmarked for repair

Central

Fenton Street – Resurfacing Hawthorne Street – Major patching Peel Street – Resurfacing Westway A628/Townend roundabout Doncaster Road A635 from Taylor Row to Cemetery Road

Cudworth

Carrs Lane – Retread Shafton Roundabout

Darfield

Back Lane – Surface dressing Dartree Walk – Resurfacing Maytree Close – Retread Oberon Crescent – Patching Roundwood Way – Major patching

Darton

Bluebell Road – Patching Moorcrest Rise – Retread Ballfield Lane – Resurfacing Barnsley Road – Surface Dressing Dayhouse Way – Surface Dressing Medina Way- Major Patching The Leylands – Surface Dressing Huddersfield Road A638

Dearne North

George Street – Surface Dressing Shepherd Lane – Resurfacing

Dodworth

Birchfield Crescent – Surface Dressing Higham Common Road – Resurfacing Pogmoor Road – Resurfacing Pogwell Lane – Major Patching Wareham Grove – Surface Dressing Water Royd Drive – Surface Dressing Dodworth Road A628

Hoyland Milton

Tingle Bridge Avenue – Major Patching Turners Close – Resurfacing West Street – Resurfacing

Kingstone

Beaconsfield Street – Major Patching Hornby Street – Major Patching

Monk Bretton

April Drive – Resurfacing Briggs Sreet – Major Patching Church Street – Major Patching Cliffe Court -Major Patching Shaw Lane – Resurfacing Pontefract Road A635

North East

Barnsley Road – Major Patching South Moor Road – Surface Dressing

Old Town

Granville Street – Major Patching Greenfoot Lane -Resurfacing Hall Balk Lane – Resurfacing Honeywell Grove – Resurfacing Honeywell Lane – Resurfacing Honeywell Street – Resurfacing Queens Drive – Resurfacing Smithies Lane – Resurfacing Wiltorpe Crescent Service Road – Major Patching Carlton (Hill) Road – Resurfacing

Penistone East

Carr Lane – Patching Cliff Common Lane – Surface Dressing Coach Gate Lane – Surface Dressing Dean Head Lane – Surface Dressing Gudgeon Hole Lane – Surface Dressing Gunthwaite Lane – Overlay Huskar Close – Retread Norcroft Lane – Resurfacing Pinfold Lane – Retread Towngate – Retread Woolstock Lane – Resurfacing A629 and A628

Penistone West

Birds Nest Lane – Surface Dressing Brookhill Lane – Resurfacing Don Street – Resurfacing Flint Lane – Resurfacing Fox Holes Grove – Surface Dressing Gilbert Hill – Patching Hartcliffe Road – Retread Middlecliffe Drive – Patching Potters Gate – Surface Dressing Royd Moor Road – Patching Towngate – Resurfacing Whams Road A616 Lane Head Road A635

Rockingham

Kestrel Drive – Resurfacing Osprey Avenue – Resurfacing Upper Hoyland Road – Resurfacing

Royston

Ainsdale Road – Patching East End Crescent – Major Patching Robin Hood Avenue – Resurfacing

St Helens

Laxton Road – Resurfacing Wakefield Road A61

Stairfoot

Birk Avenue – Major Patching Cypress Road – Major Patching Hoyle Mill Road – Resurfacing Neville Crescent – Resurfacing Oaks Lane – Resurfacing Sheaf Court – Major Patching

Wombwell

John Street – Resurfacing Smithley Lane – Retread Wilson Street – Resurfacing

Worsbrough