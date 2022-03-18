£17m to improve Barnsley’s highways, footpaths and bridges – here are all of the roads to be repaired this year
More than £17m has been earmarked to repair Barnsley’s roads and invest in its highways network in the coming financial year.
The funding is part of a highways capital programme, which will see the cash allocated to fix roads, footpaths, bridges, street lights, and traffic signs and signals .
A £2m investment has been set aside for for improvements on the borough’s highways.
Councillors can submit proposals for repairs on roads in their wards, which will be considered and prioritised for a share of the funding.
£4.3m will be used to repair road defects such as potholes on council-owned highways, and £3.5m is earmarked for A road repairs and improvement works on Dearne Valley Parkway and Park Springs Road.
A further £1m will be set aside for drainage, in a bid to alleviate future flooding.
More than half a million pounds will also be used for new street name plates, retrofitting LED lamps to traffic signals, and traffic sign works.
More than £1.1m of funding has come from grants from the Department for Transport, and a further £5.1m is from the city region.
Here are all the roads earmarked for repair
Central
Fenton Street – Resurfacing Hawthorne Street – Major patching Peel Street – Resurfacing Westway A628/Townend roundabout Doncaster Road A635 from Taylor Row to Cemetery Road
Cudworth
Carrs Lane – Retread Shafton Roundabout
Darfield
Back Lane – Surface dressing Dartree Walk – Resurfacing Maytree Close – Retread Oberon Crescent – Patching Roundwood Way – Major patching
Darton
Bluebell Road – Patching Moorcrest Rise – Retread Ballfield Lane – Resurfacing Barnsley Road – Surface Dressing Dayhouse Way – Surface Dressing Medina Way- Major Patching The Leylands – Surface Dressing Huddersfield Road A638
Dearne North
George Street – Surface Dressing Shepherd Lane – Resurfacing
Dodworth
Birchfield Crescent – Surface Dressing Higham Common Road – Resurfacing Pogmoor Road – Resurfacing Pogwell Lane – Major Patching Wareham Grove – Surface Dressing Water Royd Drive – Surface Dressing Dodworth Road A628
Hoyland Milton
Tingle Bridge Avenue – Major Patching Turners Close – Resurfacing West Street – Resurfacing
Kingstone
Beaconsfield Street – Major Patching Hornby Street – Major Patching
Monk Bretton
April Drive – Resurfacing Briggs Sreet – Major Patching Church Street – Major Patching Cliffe Court -Major Patching Shaw Lane – Resurfacing Pontefract Road A635
North East
Barnsley Road – Major Patching South Moor Road – Surface Dressing
Old Town
Granville Street – Major Patching Greenfoot Lane -Resurfacing Hall Balk Lane – Resurfacing Honeywell Grove – Resurfacing Honeywell Lane – Resurfacing Honeywell Street – Resurfacing Queens Drive – Resurfacing Smithies Lane – Resurfacing Wiltorpe Crescent Service Road – Major Patching Carlton (Hill) Road – Resurfacing
Penistone East
Carr Lane – Patching Cliff Common Lane – Surface Dressing Coach Gate Lane – Surface Dressing Dean Head Lane – Surface Dressing Gudgeon Hole Lane – Surface Dressing Gunthwaite Lane – Overlay Huskar Close – Retread Norcroft Lane – Resurfacing Pinfold Lane – Retread Towngate – Retread Woolstock Lane – Resurfacing A629 and A628
Penistone West
Birds Nest Lane – Surface Dressing Brookhill Lane – Resurfacing Don Street – Resurfacing Flint Lane – Resurfacing Fox Holes Grove – Surface Dressing Gilbert Hill – Patching Hartcliffe Road – Retread Middlecliffe Drive – Patching Potters Gate – Surface Dressing Royd Moor Road – Patching Towngate – Resurfacing Whams Road A616 Lane Head Road A635
Rockingham
Kestrel Drive – Resurfacing Osprey Avenue – Resurfacing Upper Hoyland Road – Resurfacing
Royston
Ainsdale Road – Patching East End Crescent – Major Patching Robin Hood Avenue – Resurfacing
St Helens
Laxton Road – Resurfacing Wakefield Road A61
Stairfoot
Birk Avenue – Major Patching Cypress Road – Major Patching Hoyle Mill Road – Resurfacing Neville Crescent – Resurfacing Oaks Lane – Resurfacing Sheaf Court – Major Patching
Wombwell
John Street – Resurfacing Smithley Lane – Retread Wilson Street – Resurfacing
Worsbrough
Bowland Crescent – Resurfacing Brow Close – Resurfacing Dorchester Place – Retread Mitchell Close – Resurfacing Ridgewalk Way – Resurfacing Thomas Street – Resurfacing Waterdale Road – Resurfacing Wellington Crescent – Overlay Upper Sheffield Road A61