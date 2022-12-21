RMBC’s cabinet agreed the sum this week, which will see 13 wards receive £120,000 each to spend on road safety schemes as they see fit.
The other 12 wards will be included in a second tranche of funding.
Cllr Dominic Beck told Monday’s cabinet meeting that road safety has been a “priority for the council”, and that ward councillors can submit ideas for schemes in their areas.
“The main drivers for the prioritisation are the amount of submissions from ward members, and the amount of noise from the public around the schemes within each ward that are being suggested.”
RMBC will meet with ward councillors to establish which schemes are a priority in their area.
Which wards will receive funding?
Anston & WoodsettsSwinton RockinghamBramley & RavenfieldHellaby & Maltby WestHooberMaltby EastThurcroft & Wickersley SouthRotherham WestWalesRawmarsh EastBoston CastleGreasbroughKilnhurst & Swinton East