£11m funding boost approved for new Rotherham railway station

Plans for a brand-new railway station in Rotherham have taken a major step forward, after regional leaders approved more than £11 million in development funding for the landmark scheme today (June 24).

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has given the green light to a £11.35 million investment that will allow Rotherham Council to push ahead with detailed design work, land assembly, and preparation for procurement on the proposed “Rotherham Gateway” station.

The station would sit on the mainline between Sheffield and Leeds/Doncaster, reconnecting the town centre to the national rail network for the first time in decades. It’s seen as a crucial piece in the wider regeneration puzzle for the area just north of Rotherham town centre.

Two layout options are on the table, one with two platforms and another with four, alongside a new tram-train stop to improve links with Parkgate and Sheffield.

The full scheme is expected to cost between £133 million and £167 million, and forms part of broader ambitions to transform the area with new commercial spaces, green infrastructure, 250 new homes, and improved public realm. It also complements the nearby Bassingthorpe Farm project, which could deliver a further 2,500 homes.

A further £10 million from the Town Deal Programme has been earmarked to support land acquisition and planning consents.

Rotherham Council’s business case estimates the station and surrounding development could create over 400 jobs and generate more than £113 million in economic value over the next 30 years.

SYMCA’s approval means the project can now move into the design and planning phase, with the station expected to open by late 2030, subject to further approvals.

Transport modelling has identified potential journey time benefits for new passengers, though further studies are underway to minimise any delays to existing services.