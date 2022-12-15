News you can trust since 1887
£100m to be approved to fund Rotherham’s new mainline railway station

More than £100m funding is set to be granted to Rotherham Council for a long-awaited new railway station.

By Danielle Andrews
5 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 9:56am

Funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, the scheme will bring additional rail services to Rotherham, with faster journey times and “direct connections to regional economic centres”.

The proposal, likely to be built on track in the Parkgate area, would provide faster services into Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham without changing in Sheffield or Doncaster, with direct London services also proposed.

The scheme would return mainline train services to the borough for the first time since the 1980s.
A report states that the project would be adjacent to potential new housing developments, in a bid to cut down on car journeys.

The proposal includes a tram-train stop. and would return mainline train services to the borough for the first time since the 1980s.

Funding of £99m is set to be approved for the station, with a further £7m for the tram-train stop.

Development of the full business case will take until summer 2025 and a further three years is estimated for procurement and construction.

