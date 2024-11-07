Proposed cycle lanes will cause ‘destruction’ in Rotherham resident warns council

A Rotherham resident has warned that the council’s proposals for new cycle lanes along Fitzwilliam Road will create ‘destruction’ in Eastwood.

The £12m plans proposed by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council include bus priority lanes, cycleways along Fitzwilliam Road, and replacing subways at St Anne’s roundabout with safer street-level crossings.

Nasser Alam warned yesterday’s (November 6) full council meeting in Rotherham that the cycle lanes will “create destruction for residents, local businesses and commuters alike”.

“Similar schemes along Wellgate and Broom have had woeful effect on all concerned,” he added.

Another member of the public, Sabir Hussain asked how cycle and bus lanes would resolve issues in Eastwood such as ‘high crime rate, high unemployment, health, inequality, poor aspirations, low incomes and overcrowding’.

Councillor Robert Taylor, RMBC’s cabinet member for transport, said that the proposals ‘won’t address those issues in their entirety,’ but added that low traffic neighbourhoods do have benefits for residents.

He added that it is ‘too early’ to assess a similar scheme which linked Wellgate and Broom Road via a cycle way, and opened in December 2023.

It had been criticised by some drivers and businesses, who were concerned around low footfall and disruption during construction.

Coun Taylor told the meeting: “Cycle lanes and bus lanes won’t address those issues in their entirety. No single issue will.

“There’s been various studies in place where these [low traffic neighbourhoods] are far more advanced and have been used for a longer time than they have done in our borough.

“These studies indicate that they do reduce road casualties as an example, they reduce street crime, and they have better health outcomes in reducing emissions and more public activity.

“Introducing those bus and cycle lanes won’t have the magic effect on Eastwood. But the use of this £4.6m government grant will have those improvements…as well as improving the outlook of the area.

“This together with the £11m investment in housing in the area for three different housing sites will give better access to high quality, affordable homes for residents.

“It’s not about a few cycle lanes. It shows that the council is making a significant investment into this area in order to make it a better place to live.”