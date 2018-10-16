Pothole which is causing lengthy delays on M1 motorway near Sheffield pictured

This is the pothole which is leading to long delays on the M1 this morning.

Highways England said the pothole on the northbound carriageway between junction 32 for Thurcroft and junction 33 for Catcliffe had now been repaired.

The pothole which opened up between junction 32 and 33 of the M1 northbound. Picture: Highways England.

All lanes have now reopened but motorists have been urged to allow extra time for their journeys as there is around five miles of congestion approaching the scene.

