Police up patrols as anti-social behaviour on buses ‘putting lives at risk’

A police officer has been funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour on buses which is ‘putting people’s lives at risk’.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:50 BST
Anti-social behaviour has led to bus operators withdrawing services in the evening, following attacks on drivers and passengers.

Nathan Broadhead, partnership and development manager at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, told a meeting of the Transportation Advisory Group that anti-social behaviour increases at this time of year.

“That included attacks on buses, attacks on the driver,[and] a brick through the window.”

“We fund a sergeant in South Yorkshire Police. We have trojan bus schemes where they go around with police officers on the bus and then stop the individuals involved.”

Mr Broadhead added that operators do not remove a service ‘until it is really putting lives at risk’.

“That has happened at Thurnscoe. In Dinnington…. it’s mainly focused around the interchange, so services are still running but missing part of the route.”

