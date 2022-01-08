Police deal with two car accidents in Sheffield and Barnsley and seize unlicensed vehicles

South Yorkshire Police special constables on patrol seized two cars and spotted another down an embankment in Barnsley after an accident.

By Julia Armstrong
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 8:15 pm

South Yorkshire Police special constables said on Twitter that Barnsley officers were out on pro-active patrols last night (Friday, January 7).

They said: “Fiesta in Wombwell seized no insurance

“Insignia in Hoyland seized no insurance

“We then responded to the below vehicle down an embankment, amazingly only minor injuries.”

In Sheffield, their colleagues dealt with a car crash last night and warned drivers to be careful in icy conditions.

Black ice hit much of Sheffield last night as temperatures plunged, causing slippery road surfaces.

A car that South Yorkshire police Special Constabulary tweeted, saying it collided with a roundabout in Sheffield in icy conditions on Friday, January 7, 2022

The SYP Special Constabulary (@SYP_Specials) account said: “This driver’s luck ran out after he collided with a roundabout, causing all the airbags to deploy and his wheel coming off.

“With a @metofficeUK ice warning in place, people need to adapt their driving to the conditions. #DriveToArrive.”

The South Yorkshire Special Constabulary picture of a car that went down an embankment in Barnsley on Friday, January 7, 2022 - only minor injuries were caused, police reported