Police were dumbfounded to catch him using the electric scooter on the busy motorway yesterday, Sunday, November 28, as Sheffield and surrounding areas were hit by heavy snow.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit, which monitors the region’s roads, said: “Unfortunately, one driver ran out of fuel on the M1. His passenger took it upon himself to get out of the car, board his electric scooter and set off on his journey off the motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police caught someone riding this scooter down the M1 in the snow

“The scooter rider was located and taken off the motorway, where he was found to be a disqualified driver. He was reported for driving while disqualified and without insurance, while the scooter was seized.”

The police team described how officers swapped their usual patrol vehicles for 4X4s on Sunday as they helped to keep the motorways clear and assisted stranded drivers.

“While this cold snap is still with us, please only drive if absolutely necessary and if you do have to drive, please ensure your vehicle is in good order, has plenty of fuel for the journey and you have warm clothing and a fully charged mobile phone, just in case you do have to stop,” they added.

Police recently warned parents considering buying e-sooters as Christmas presents to think again.

Electric scooters can only be ridden legally on private land with the land owner’s permission, or on public roads and cycle lanes where there is a Government-approved rental trial.