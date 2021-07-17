Police called after car overturns in crash on major Sheffield road

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on Herries Road, near the Northern General Hospital, today, Saturday, July 17, at around 1.15pm.

A police spokesman said two vehicles, an Audi Q2 and a Toyota C-HR, were believed to have been involved.

The road was closed briefly before reopening at around 2pm and nobody is believed at this stage to have been seriously injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...