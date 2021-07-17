Police called after car overturns in crash on major Sheffield road
This was the scene this afternoon after a car landed on its roof following a crash on a major road in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on Herries Road, near the Northern General Hospital, today, Saturday, July 17, at around 1.15pm.
A police spokesman said two vehicles, an Audi Q2 and a Toyota C-HR, were believed to have been involved.
The road was closed briefly before reopening at around 2pm and nobody is believed at this stage to have been seriously injured.