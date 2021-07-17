Police called after car overturns in crash on major Sheffield road

This was the scene this afternoon after a car landed on its roof following a crash on a major road in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 3:03 pm

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on Herries Road, near the Northern General Hospital, today, Saturday, July 17, at around 1.15pm.

A police spokesman said two vehicles, an Audi Q2 and a Toyota C-HR, were believed to have been involved.

The road was closed briefly before reopening at around 2pm and nobody is believed at this stage to have been seriously injured.

An overturned car following a crash on Herries Road, Sheffield (pic: Zoe Dennett)
