Police appeal after multi-vehicle crash closes Sheffield road

Penistone Road had to be closed following the collision, which happened close to Grenoside Equestrian Centre, but thankfully police said no serious injuries had been reported.

Officers were called to the scene at 11.51am today and police said a ‘number of vehicles’ were reported to have been involved.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash cam is asked to call 101, quoting the incident number 272 of August 5.

