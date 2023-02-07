Plans to convert empty Rotherham car showroom into 24 hour petrol station and coffee shop

Plans to convert empty car showroom into 24 hour petrol station and coffee shop have been lodged with Rotherham Council.

A proposal from Euro Garages would see the former Toyota Riverside site at the Ickles roundabout converted into a petrol filling station and drive through coffee shop.

Within the building there will be a retail store, and three food-to-go units, creating 30 jobs.

The fuel pumps will be placed to the east of the building, with vacuum, jet wash bays and a storage compound to the north.

The coffee shop is proposed to the south of the petrol station, with its drive through lane running along its southern side.

Documents state that the scheme is ‘designed to serve passing traffic, taking custom off the local road network, as opposed to diverting footfall from nearby centres.

