Plans lodged for Goldthorpe roundabout sculpture

A striking new public artwork is set to transform the A635 roundabout at Goldthorpe, marking the entrance of a yet-to-be-built employment site with a sculpture designed to reflect the area’s identity, heritage, and aspirations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commissioned as part of the Goldthorpe Towns Fund Programme, the permanent artwork, created by artist Dan Jones, will draw on input from the communities across Goldthorpe, Thurnscoe and Bolton Upon Dearne. More than 240 residents, including school pupils, community groups, and older residents, contributed to the creative process through workshops and surveys.

The sculpture comprises three five-metre-tall vertical panels, each symbolising one of the villages. The panels feature layered steel designs celebrating themes of agriculture, industry, community, nature, and the region’s future. Each panel also includes a functional birdhouse, and one features a section designed as a bug habitat, highlighting a commitment to biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspiration came from local stories and symbols, from mining heritage and sewing references to musical notes from a Thurnscoe choir and a pineapple-shaped birdhouse reflecting historical symbols of prosperity.

The sculpture comprises three five-metre-tall vertical panels, each symbolising one of the villages. The panels feature layered steel designs celebrating themes of agriculture, industry, community, nature, and the region’s future.

The sculpture’s mild steel structure will have a tinted green resin coating that’s both textured and anti-graffiti. It will be anchored to newly constructed concrete pads and positioned to ensure clear sightlines and meet road safety requirements.

Once installed, the sculpture will be visible to drivers and pedestrians and will be accompanied by interpretation panels nearby and further information made available online and at Goldthorpe Library.

Interested parties can comment on the plans until June 24.