Plans lodged for Goldthorpe roundabout sculpture
Commissioned as part of the Goldthorpe Towns Fund Programme, the permanent artwork, created by artist Dan Jones, will draw on input from the communities across Goldthorpe, Thurnscoe and Bolton Upon Dearne. More than 240 residents, including school pupils, community groups, and older residents, contributed to the creative process through workshops and surveys.
The sculpture comprises three five-metre-tall vertical panels, each symbolising one of the villages. The panels feature layered steel designs celebrating themes of agriculture, industry, community, nature, and the region’s future. Each panel also includes a functional birdhouse, and one features a section designed as a bug habitat, highlighting a commitment to biodiversity.
Inspiration came from local stories and symbols, from mining heritage and sewing references to musical notes from a Thurnscoe choir and a pineapple-shaped birdhouse reflecting historical symbols of prosperity.
The sculpture’s mild steel structure will have a tinted green resin coating that’s both textured and anti-graffiti. It will be anchored to newly constructed concrete pads and positioned to ensure clear sightlines and meet road safety requirements.
Once installed, the sculpture will be visible to drivers and pedestrians and will be accompanied by interpretation panels nearby and further information made available online and at Goldthorpe Library.
Interested parties can comment on the plans until June 24.
