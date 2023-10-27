Plans have been lodged for a new drive-through coffee shop off the M1 which would create 14 jobs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Welcome Break services hopes to build the new coffee shop at Woodall service station between junctions 30 and 31, on the southbound side.

Planning documents say the shop would be open from 6am until 11pm and create up to 14 new jobs, with Burger King, KFC and Waitrose already at the services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planners, it will be constructed at a site which is currently a grassed picnic area, and access from the motorway will remain as they are.

Welcome Break services hopes to build the new coffee shop at Woodall service station between junctions 30 and 31, on the southbound side.

Documents add: “The proposed development aims to bring jobs, amenity, and access which will represent a positive contribution to the local area.

“Motorists entering this part of the site will have the option to either park up and visit the services or stay in their car and use the drive-through facility.

“A new paved seating area is proposed, for the use of all patrons of the motorway services. A landscape buffer has been indicated around seatingarea and around the drive thru lane to master levels and soften the boundary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pedestrian access from the existing services into the site is very clearly marked and provides safe access to all customers.

“Three trees will need to be removed to accommodate the development and these are proposed to be replaced with five new trees. A grassed picnicarea has also been shown on the proposed plan.