Plans approved for temporary transport depot at town centre car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to temporarily transform a Barnsley car park into a depot for the council’s home to school transport service were rubber-stamped yesterday (April 8).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme involves re-purposing the John Street car park into a temporary base for approximately 12 staff members and 70 mini-buses, in a bid to address safety and capacity concerns at the Smithies Depot. A planning report states that health and safety concerns have been raised regarding vehicle storage and staff working in increasingly cramped spaces. The new depot will be operational while a permanent site is sought.

The car park, which spans around 4,400 square meters, is currently used for public parking and accommodates 113 vehicles, along with eight electric vehicle charging points. The site is also home to a small brick building known as “The Base,” which previously housed a hair and beauty salon, as well as a training centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new design will include 35 spaces for 7.4-meter-long mini-buses and 35 spaces for five-meter-long mini-buses, ensuring that there is sufficient room for the fleet needed to serve the Home to School service. Acess will be widened into the site.

John Street car park

The existing parking spaces behind the building will be preserved for staff vehicles, with additional spaces for staff cars provided in the bus bays as buses are rotated for service use. The current EV charging points will remain on site for use by electric vehicles.

Councillor David Greenhough told yesterday’s meeting of the planning board that BMBC ‘needs to be very careful about attracting people into the town centre’, regarding the loss of parking spaces for visitors.

The plans were unanimously approved following a vote.