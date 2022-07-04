As of July 3, UK petrol prices were just above 191p a litre on average, with diesel at 199p.

In Sheffield, the most expensive recorded pump in the city as of July 3 was selling unleaded for 196p per litre.

But interestingly, the price of diesel at nearly two dozen forecourts in Sheffield was hovering at 199.9p per litre as of July 1, as companies seemed unwilling to be the first to put their fuel on for £2.

Fuel prices at the Shell garage on Cemetery Road, Sheffield, on July 1.

It means the average cost of filling up a family car has is now over £100.

To help you out, The Star has listed the current cheapest prices for diesel and unleaded in Sheffield below.

It comes as motorists are reportedly holding ‘go slow’ protests on the UK’s motorways today.

Protestors will form a rolling road block by driving slowly on the 70mph routes in a call for further cuts to fuel duty.

Activists, mostly made up of everyday residents and lorry drivers, are calling for further cuts to fuel duty.

Social media groups set up to organise the protests claim there are plans to close the Prince of Wales bridge between England and Wales.

The ‘Fuel Price Stand Against Tax’ Facebook group currently has 48,000 members.

Meanwhile, the M180 near Doncaster saw some disruption this morning from the demonstrations.

The Government said despite seeing motorists’ frustrations, people's day-to-day lives should not be disrupted and warned that traffic delays “will only add to fuel use”.

It comes as the RAC reports that, currently, out of a 191p paid for a litre of petrol, 84p is going to the Government in tax and fuel duty.

It comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty by 5p per litre in March this year, when unleaded prices were averaging 165p per litre in the UK.

Mr Sunak has said he will carefully consider calls for a “more substantial” fuel duty cut.

In early June, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng ordered an enquiry by the UK’s competition watchdog to see if the 5p cut was properly passed on to motorists.

Where can I find the cheapest unleaded petrol in Sheffield?

The prices below are taken from Petrolprices.com. If a forecourt’s prices have not been updated as of July 1, it will not been listed here.

– Costco, 180.9p (note: Social media reports that Costco is now preventing motorists from buying more than £120 of fuel)

– Asda Handsworth, 187.7p

– Total Dronfield, 187.9p

– Asda Manor Top, 188.7p

– Low Prices Always City Road, 188.8p

– BP Chesterfield Road, 188.9p

– BP Sheffield Road, 189.9p

– ESSO Chesterfield Road, 189.9p

– Sainsburys Archer Road, 189.9p

– ESSO Ridgeway Road, 189.9p

– Sainsburys Wadsley Bridge, 189.9p

– Sainsburys The Moor, 189.9p

– Morrisons Catcliffe, 189.9p

– Shell Greenland Road, 190.9p

– BP Greenland Road, 190.9p

Where can I find the cheapest diesel in Sheffield?

The prices below are taken from Petrolprices.com. If a forecourt’s prices have not been updated as of July 1, it will not been listed here.

– Costco, 187.9p (note: Social media reports that Costco is now preventing motorists from buying more than £120 of fuel)

– Asda Manor Top, 195.7p

– Asda Handsworth, 195.7p

– Morrisons Meadowhead, 197.7p

– Sainsburys Archer Road, 197.9p

– Sainsburys Wadsley Bridge, 197.9p

– Total Dronfield, 197.9p

– Low Prices Always City Road, 198.8p

– Esso Chesterfield Road, 198.9p

– BP Chesterfield Road, 198.9p

– Co-Op Birley Moor Road, 198.9p