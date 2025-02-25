Petition launched to reduce speed limit on busy road

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:59 BST

A petition has been launched, calling on Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to reduce a busy road’s speed limit in a bid to improve safety.

The petition, which was launched on February 3, 2025, aims to address concerns about speeding on Sheffield Road and Park Hill in Swallownest, by reducing the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph.

The petition states that pedestrians, cyclists, and young families are at risk due to the combination of the steep gradient and speeding traffic, in an area which is home to a primary school, a supermarket, and high foot traffic, particularly during school drop-off and pick-up times.

It adds that there have been ‘numerous incidents over the past 20 years due to speeding on this road.’, and by lowering the speed limit, residents hope to improve safety for all road users and encourage safer driving habits, especially in such a high-traffic area. The petition calls for a 30mph limit to be enforced consistently along the entire stretch of road, ensuring a safer environment for the community.

Park Hill SwallownestPark Hill Swallownest
As of today, 29 people have signed the petition, which will remain open for signatures until March 28, 2025. Supporters are urging others to sign and advocate for a safer road.

The petition can be accessed and signed via the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council website.

