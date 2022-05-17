Petition for 20mph signs outside school to be considered by Barnsley Council

The petition, which requests a for 20mph speed limit outside Keresforth Primary School in Dodworth, received 64 signatures, and will be considered during tomorrow’s cabinet meeting.

It was handed in by newly-elected Liberal Democrat councillor for Dodworth, Councillor Will Fielding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition, which requests a for 20mph speed limit outside Keresforth Primary School in Dodworth, received 64 signatures

His father, fellow Lib Dem councillor for Dodworth, Councillor Peter Fielding, said that here is a “general speeding issue” on Keresforth Road, “which we’ve had quite a number of residents contact us about”.

“It is a 30, it’s 40mph until you get to just over the motorway bridge coming from Barnsley, and I think that’s part of the problem, that people have been doing 40 and they don’t slow down at the 30 zone,” added Coun Peter Fielding.

“We do get a lot of complaints about speeding on High Street, which is coming to Keresforth Road from the other end – it’s generally considered by local residents that it’s a road that subject to quite a few speeding problems.

“As a Liberal Democrat group have been pushing for more 20 mile an hour zones outside schools.

“It’s good to see now that the Labour council are introducing more 20 mile an hour zones, and we’ve got five schools in Barnsley with a pilot of 20 mile an hour advisory speed limits outside them.”